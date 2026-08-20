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William Basinski (The Disintegration Loops) Talks with Sondre Lerche on the Talkhouse Podcast

Gorgeous pop and disintegrating soundscapes collide in one episode.

By Talkhouse Podcast, William Basinski, and Sondre Lerche

9:01 AM EDT on August 20, 2026

On this week’s Talkhouse Podcast, we’ve got two guys who might seem miles apart musically, but who are fans of each other’s work nonetheless. It’s Sondre Lerche and William Basinski.

Lerche is the Norwegian pop master who’s released a ton of amazing records over the past couple of decades. He’s flirted with jazzy sounds and more straightforward chamber pop, and he’s also spent time doing soundtrack work. His career took an interesting turn recently with a starring role in the stage musical Moulin Rouge!, which kept him away from his own music-making for a while. But he returns now with Acrobats, a gorgeously rendered album on which he tries to reconcile falling in love with life in what feels like a cruel world. (Don’t worry, you can still sing along.) Check out the song “Little Kids” from Acrobats right here.

You know what you probably won’t be singing along to? William Basinski’s breakthrough ambient masterpiece The Disintegration Loops. If you’re not familiar, The Disintegration Loops came about when Basinski began recording the sound of some of his older works, which were on magnetic tape, decaying. Looped over the course of about five hours, the sounds are mesmerizing and occasionally scary. They were finished on September 11, 2001, and became inextricably linked with the terror attacks of that day. They’ve since been reissued several times, and now the loops are even being performed live by symphony orchestras, a topic that’s touched on here. There’s a lot more to Basinski’s career than I can touch on in one paragraph, but check out The Disintegration Loops if you never have—it’s an experience.

So why are these two guys chatting, one a pop maker and the other making floating soundscapes? Well it turns out that Lerche is a fan of Basinski's, and he even referenced The Disintegration Loops in a 2022 song called “Avatars of Love.” The two have since met and become friends, as you’ll hear in this chat. They talk about Lerche’s time in the musical, about Basinski’s music being performed by actual humans, and of course about how the world is a fucked-up place. It is! Enjoy.

Thanks for listening to the Talkhouse Podcast, and thanks to Sondre Lerche and William Basinski for chatting. If you liked what you heard, please follow Talkhouse on your favorite podcasting platform, and check out all the great stuff over at Talkhouse.com. This episode was produced by Myron Kaplan, and the Talkhouse theme was composed and performed by the Range. See you next time! 

Talkhouse Podcast

Your favorite musicians, filmmakers, and other creative minds one-on-one. No moderator, no script, no typical questions. The Talkhouse Podcast offers unique insights into creative work from all genres and generations. Subscribe now, and explore more illuminating shows on the Talkhouse Podcast Network.

Sondre Lerche
Sondre Lerche is a Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter and film score composer from Norway. His album Patience is out now. You can follow him on Twitter here. (photo credit: Marius Hauge)

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