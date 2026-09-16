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Caithlin De Marrais (Rainer Maria)

Caithlin De Marrais on rote memorization, archaic spellings, almost drowning, Echo & The Bunnymen, and her new solo record, Vowes.

By That's How I Remember It

5:00 AM EDT on September 16, 2026

Caithlin De Marrais is my guest on this episode of That’s How I Remember It. Caithlin is a member of classic emo band Rainer Maria and has also put out some great solo records. She’s got a new solo record called Vowes due soon, and she’s already released two videos from it. We talked about that record as well as her going back to school for music education, rote memorization, archaic spellings, almost drowning, Echo & The Bunnymen, and leaning into the physicality of playing music. Really enjoyed this one, please listen and subscribe!

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