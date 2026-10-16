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ENCORE EPISODE: Allison Russell

By Sheroes

12:00 AM EDT on October 16, 2026

As Allison Russell's headlining tour gets underway in support of her third solo effort, In The Hour of Chaos, we thought it would be a fantastic time to revisit this conversation from earlier this year.

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We thank Qobuz for their support, and invite you to experience Allison Russell's new album with their high-definition streaming platform, which is one of the most artist-friendly, human-curated music streaming services available.  For a free 30 day trial, click this link. qob.uz/sheroes

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