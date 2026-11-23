One-on-one pod today: Chris is in New Orleans for the weekend, and Jason just got home from New York. We chat about what Chris doesn't like about New Orleans, seitan muffulettas and peanut mole, the Tribeca cold brew shortage, Pinot Noir ranch water, Michael Rapaport proving to be late on things, Chris discovering Bravo's Small Town Trouble: Texas, Zohran's mustache look and recent injury showing signs of weight gain in office, Macaulay Culkin coming back for a new Home Alone, breaking down the James Bond fever, whether GTA VI is creating more terrorists or keeping actual terrorists from committing acts in real life, Jensen Huang threatening to urinate on an employee's lobotomized skull, the rise of the small Christmas tree, and a rundown of where Jason ate in New York.

twitter.com/donetodeath

twitter.com/themjeans

howlonggone.com

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.