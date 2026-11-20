This week we revisit one of our favorite interviews of 2026 with aja monet, as we celebrate the just-announced Grammy nomination for her incredible second album, the color of rain (which also happens to be one of our favorite albums of the year). We sat down with aja in her native borough of Brooklyn, in late May and the day before the album dropped to discuss her journey thus far as a poet, community organizer, and in more recent years, band leader, recording artist, and performer.

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