Nimesh Patel is a comedian from New York. His new Netflix special, Buy the Dip, is out now. We chat with him from his home about Robert Pattinson's recent James Bond casting, the Grammy nominations, Phoebe on SNL, Rihanna's child beginning his modeling career, Nimesh's NYU life in the city, his cousins all being doctors and not wanting him to use eye drops, when closed captioning steps on the punchline while streaming stand up, a full economic breakdown of comedy specials and how their ROIs have shifted, which bits are clips and which bits are for the special, his Nvidia position, writing on SNL for a year, where not to do the Charlie Kirk material, the "check spot" on comedy billings, keeping track of his archive of past material and re-releasing it when what he says about Vivek Ramaswamy comes true years later, and how fatherhood has affected his cannabis consumption.

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