Today on the show, Resy managing editor Jon Bonné returns to talk about how the tasting menu is back — but different. Jon edited Resy’s fall editorial package on the format, and we dig into what’s driving this excitement: less formality, sub-$100 menus in New York, and chefs cooking from their own traditions. We also talk about exciting dining in California wine country, and we go deep on a topic that is close to all our hearts: pizza across America. The pizza scene is so great right now, and Jon has a sharp eye for why.

Read: Today’s Tasting Menus Have Evolved, With Something For All of Us

Read: To Become a Pizza Nation? It Took a Village

The views expressed in this podcast are those of the speakers – not Resy – and do not constitute professional business advice.

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