869: The State of Pizza in New York and Beyond with Luca Servodio & Joshua David Stein

Luca Servodio is a guy who knows his way around both Los Angeles restaurants and pizza. In 2021, he reviewed 100 Los Angeles pizzas in 365 days through his ⁠ LA Countdown ⁠. He’s the host of The LA Food Podcast and joins Matt for a five-stop pizza slice crawl around New York City.

Also on the show, Matt catches up with Joshua David Stein, fresh off a cross-country pizza reporting trip for Food & Wine . He started at the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas, ate his way through a strict New York pizza diet, and followed Sarah Minnick into Portland’s Forest Park, hunting nettles for her pies. What he found was a country splitting into smaller and smaller pizza tribes, and he thinks that’s a good thing. We talk traditionalists vs. innovators, the end of cheap pizza, and the best 27 pies around America.

Visit our stops on the NYC pizza crawl:

Read: American Pizza Is Having a Renaissance—and These Pizzerias Are Leading the Way

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