869: The State of Pizza in New York and Beyond with Luca Servodio & Joshua David Stein

Luca Servodio is a guy who knows his way around both Los Angeles restaurants and pizza. In 2021, he reviewed 100 Los Angeles pizzas in 365 days through his LA Countdown. He’s the host of The LA Food Podcast and joins Matt for a five-stop pizza slice crawl around New York City.
Also on the show, Matt catches up with Joshua David Stein, fresh off a cross-country pizza reporting trip for Food & Wine. He started at the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas, ate his way through a strict New York pizza diet, and followed Sarah Minnick into Portland’s Forest Park, hunting nettles for her pies. What he found was a country splitting into smaller and smaller pizza tribes, and he thinks that’s a good thing. We talk traditionalists vs. innovators, the end of cheap pizza, and the best 27 pies around America.
Visit our stops on the NYC pizza crawl:
- Lazzara’s Pizza Cafe — 221 W 38th Street, 2nd floor, NY, NY
- NY Pizza Suprema — 413 8th Avenue, NY, NY
- Filaga Pizzeria — 75 9th Avenue (Chelsea Market), NY, NY
- Fermento Pizza — 226 Varick Street, NY, NY
- Cello’s Pizzeria — 36 St. Marks Place, NY, NY
Read: American Pizza Is Having a Renaissance—and These Pizzerias Are Leading the Way
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