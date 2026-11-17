My guest today is actress Ruth Madeley, who is currently playing the title role in the moving biopic Being Heumann, which is now in theaters and on Apple TV.

For American audiences, Madeley’s performance as disability rights activist Judy Heumann may be their introduction to her, but the English actress has been building a following back in the U.K. since 2015, when she burst onto the scene in the TV drama Don’t Take My Baby Away, which earned her a BAFTA nomination for Best Actress.

At that time, Madeley – who was born with spina bifida – was still working for Whizz Kidz, the charity that had given her her first custom wheelchair when she was five. In 2019, though, she quit her day job after being cast in the drama series Years and Years by legendary showrunner Russell T. Davies, who also went on to cast Madeleyas UNIT scientific advisor Shirley Anne Bingham in Doctor Who. In the past couple of years, Madeley’s career has built even further with lead roles in the BBC thriller shows Nightsleeper and The Rapture.

However, Being Heumann very much feels like a game-changer for Madeley. The film, which is co-written and directed by Siân Heder – whose previous film, CODA, won the Best Picture Oscara few years back – is a rousing biopic of the irrepressible activist Heumann, and is a perfect vehicle to show off Madeley’s acting chops and on-screen charisma.

In Madeley’s rendition, Judy Heumann is a firecracker, a sparkplug, an endless sourceof energy and rebellious resistance. She’s smart, funny, sexy, outspoken, impassioned … and, importantly, Madeley also nails Heumann’s accent, as audiences would never guess she’s from the North of England, rather than Brooklyn.

It’s a star-making performance and one that should make her a significant player in the upcoming awards season – and hopefully someone we see on screens a lot more in the future.

When I chatted with Madeley recently, our wonderfully wide-ranging conversation touched on numerous topics, including: why she finds serial killer documentaries relaxing, the burden of being a worrier (and a lifelong fan of Bolton Wanderers Football Club!), her take on how to do camping properly, why Converse need to make her a brand ambassador, her dream life on the Dutton Ranch, what she sings at karaoke if she has a couple drinks in her ... and much, much more.

Being Heumann is out now in theaters and on Apple TV, and it’s highly recommended.

This episode was produced by Myron Kaplan and our new theme music is “Partly Cloudy Days” by Oscar Louis.

Oscar Louis’s band Nowhere Else to Be has their debut album dropping December 4 – go follow them now!

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Next week on Nobody’s Ever Asked Me That, my guest is actress, comedian and writer Anna Konkle …