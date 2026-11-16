Ask Me Anything with Dylan

Dylan answers YOUR questions about music, lore, the internet, art, scenes, Seattle, and a bunch of other random stuff.

Plus, some news: Music Person is now on Substack!

Subscribe at musicpersonpodcast.com .

Music Person is taking a short break to work on a special secret project. Subscribe to Music Person on Substack to be the first to know when the show is back.

Thanks for your questions…I’ll BRB!

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