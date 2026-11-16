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Ask Me Anything with Dylan

By Music Person

5:00 AM EST on November 16, 2026

Dylan answers YOUR questions about music, lore, the internet, art, scenes, Seattle, and a bunch of other random stuff.

Plus, some news: Music Person is now on Substack!

Subscribe at musicpersonpodcast.com.

Music Person is taking a short break to work on a special secret project. Subscribe to Music Person on Substack to be the first to know when the show is back.

Thanks for your questions…I’ll BRB!

Find more illuminating podcasts on the ⁠⁠⁠⁠Talkhouse Podcast Network⁠⁠⁠⁠.

Visit ⁠⁠⁠⁠talkhouse.com⁠⁠⁠⁠ to read essays, reviews, and more.

Follow @talkhouse on ⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠Bluesky⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠Twitter (X)⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠Threads⁠⁠⁠⁠, and ⁠⁠⁠⁠Facebook⁠⁠⁠⁠.

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