Episode Info Season 12

Episode 22

Today on Transmissions, a conversation with Larry Crane of Tape Op magazine. This year, Larry and Tape Op celebrated 30 years of creative advice with Making Music, a book that collects 26 of the best ever interviews from the magazine, including creators like Glyn Johns, Tony Visconti, RZA, Brian Eno, Joe Boyd, Lee “Scratch” Perry, and many more. Making Music exemplifies what we love most about Tape Op, as it features concrete and technical info right alongside creative philosophies and entertaining stories. It’s not just for recording aficionados, but it never skimps on glorious detail.

Of course, Crane isn’t just a magazine editor. He also runs Jackpot! Recording Studio in Portland. Over the years, he’s worked with artists like Elliott Smith, Sleater-Kinney, Stephen Malkmus, and many more Aquarium Drunkard favorites. All of this makes him an expect guide at the process of capturing sound, and in this conversation, we get into it all—from how today’s technology makes great records more attainable and accessible than ever, and how a producer’s job is a multi-faceted one, going far beyond simply knowing what compressor or effect will work best.

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