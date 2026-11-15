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Podcast

Kundun with Siddhant Adlakha

By Blank Check with Griffin & David

12:00 AM EST on November 15, 2026

Kundun...we liked it! Siddhant Adlakha returns to Blank Check to discuss somewhat of an outlier in Scorsese's filmography, a meditative biopic about the 14th Dalai Lama. This week, we're discussing the strange celebrity of the Dalai Lama, how the controversy over Kundun led to Shanghai Disneyland, and how Scorsese's films about faith are all in conversation with one another. Also, because Siddhant is our guest this week, we've got some fun Marvel tangents and lots of wrestling talk.

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