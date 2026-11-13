867: Inside the 2026 Eater Awards with Nadia Chaudhury: 44 Cities, 55 Winners, Zero Regrets

Nadia Chaudhury spent a decade handing out Eater Awards in Austin. Now she’s helping pick the national list, which is out now. The deputy editor of Eater Northeast returns to break down the 2026 Eater Awards: 55 winners, 44 cities, and one very busy year of eating. She and Matt talk second-act restaurants from proven teams, Phila Lorn’s big year, and the comfort classics comeback.

And it’s the return of Three Things, where Aliza and Matt discuss what’s interesting to them in the world of food including: Matt is loving Tochi ube popcorn, he stops by Demo in the West Village, and makes it back to Moosewood in Ithaca after almost 30 years. Aliza checks out Ambassador’s Clubhouse , Sa Ram Rom Thai in Elmhurst, and Lok Kee in Manhattan's Chinatown.

Read: Eater Awards 2026

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