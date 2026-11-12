Tove Lo: Estrus (Primatology with Christine Webb)

Swedish singer-songwriter Tove Lo joins NYU primatologist Dr. Christine Webb, author of The Arrogant Ape, for a conversation about sex, signaling, and the myth of human exceptionalism.

Taking Tove’s album Estrus as a starting point, we explore the tension between physical desire and emotional needs, how primates communicate sexual interest, and what our own social rituals might share with those of other animals. Along the way, we consider the dance floor as a site of connection, the limits of interpreting animal behavior through a human lens, and what happens when an artist turns that lens around.

From the conflicting feelings of “a lot of feelings no solutions” to the exuberant embrace of nature in “roomie,” the conversation asks what we might discover by seeing ourselves as part of the animal world rather than apart from it.