Brian Fallon is my guest on this episode of That’s How I Remember It. Brian is of course the frontman and songwriter behind The Gaslight Anthem, but has also made some excellent solo records including the recent Not Bad for New Jersey. We talked about the new record as well as moving goalposts, bus vs. van touring, piano in bands, getting a formative mixtape from his mother’s co-worker, writing with Brandon Flowers, later-period Ramones, and how he knows when a song is done. This one felt a bit overdue, it was great to finally get Brian on the podcast. Also, this is our last episode for 2026; we’ll see you again in the new year. Thanks for a great year. Listen and subscribe!

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