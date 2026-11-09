865: ADIP’s Jesse Jenkins Makes Cooking Videos We Watch to the Very End

Jesse Jenkins grew up skating in Los Angeles, bused tables, moved to London, and spent a decade as a fashion photographer before a COVID lockdown instinct to start filming dinner made him ADIP —Another Day in Paradise—one of the most recognizable cooks online. In this episode, Matt catches up with Jenkins to talk about his California roots, his unique visual identity, and his mastery of cooking (and saucing and herbing) roast chicken.

And it’s the return of Three Things, where Aliza and Matt discuss what’s interesting to them in the world of food including a new coffee magazine from Bar Ista , a visit to the buzzy NYC restaurant Faux , and Buffet hosts a cool reading event. Also: Superiority Burger has a new chef, Diljān Bakery is doing great pizza, and on the scene at the California Olive Ranch fall harvest.

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