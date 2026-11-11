Transmissions :: Adam Voith

Episode Info Season 12

Episode 21

Our guest this week is author Adam Voith, whose new novel, RIYL, short for "Recommended If You Like," is an at times thinly veiled memoir of the '90s Christian punk and indie scene. With echoes of Get in the Van and Freaks and Geeks, RIYL threads that delicate needle of looking back at earnest teenage corn doggery with warts and all embarrassment, tempered by the type of affection that only time and distance allow all of us. It's also frequently flat out hilarious. Just as the bands in RIYL became the improbable secret history of mainstream mainline indie music—Sufjan Stevens, Father John Misty, and Pedro the Lion, just to name a few—Adam went on to become a lifer in both the literary and music scenes between his influential zine, Little Engines, and decades spent as a top booking agent. Jason Woodbury and Andrew Horton caught up with Adam mid-book tour to talk about the novel, our shared history as "Christian music dorks," and much more.

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