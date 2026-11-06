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864: Nixta Taquería Loves Tahdig and Tacos in Equal Measure

By This Is TASTE

3:00 AM EST on November 6, 2026

Nixta Taquería is an award-winning, genre-bending restaurant in Austin, Texas, helmed by Sara Mardanbigi, head of operations, and Edgar Rico, a chef whose résumé includes Son of a Gun, Sqirl, and Pujol. The Iranian-Mexican couple has won the devotion of their city and recognition from Michelin and the James Beard Awards with an ambitious in-house masa program, duck carnitas tacos, and sholezard, a creamy Iranian rice pudding. Now they’re sharing Nixta’s greatest hits and plenty of homestyle recipes from their respective heritages in a new cookbook, Nixta Taqueria Presents: From Tacos to Tahdig.

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