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Eugene Mirman Talks with Robyn Hitchcock on the Talkhouse Podcast

The comedian/Bob's Burgers star chats spacemen, criminal animals and more with the legendary psychedelic popster

9:01 AM EST on November 5, 2026

On this week’s Talkhouse Podcast we’ve got a legendary musician in conversation with a guy best known as a cartoon voice—what they have in common is friendship and a love of the absurd. It’s Robyn Hitchcock and Eugene Mirman.

Hitchcock came to prominence nearly 50 years ago as co-founder of British band The Soft Boys, whose 1980 album Underwater Moonlight is rightfully considered an all-time classic by music fans everywhere—it was a stated influence by bigger bands that came right after, including REM and the Replacements. But Hitchcock didn’t stop there: The Soft Boys’ split led straight into an incredibly prolific solo career that found him everywhere in the ‘80s and ‘90s with more classics, including Globe of Frogs. The throughline in Hitchcock’s music has been a dedication to classic pop sounds and a streak of weirdness: He’s always been called psychedelic, but it’s a word that only tells part of the story. Speaking of stories, Hitchcock just released his second memoir, Stranded in the Future, which covers some incredibly fertile ground in the history of punk. The book came hot on the heels of his 25th solo album, The Confuser, which has met with critical acclaim. Check out the song “My Dead Astronaut” from The Confuser right here.

The other half of today’s chat is comedian Eugene Mirman, who’s been telling weird and wonderful jokes since the early 1990s, but who broke out along with a bunch of his friends and colleagues in the early 2000s—guys like Aziz Ansari, Patton Oswalt, and David Cross. He ran a comedy festival for a decade, toured with your favorite indie-rock band, starred on Flight of the Conchords and more—and if you don’t recognize him from anything yet, he’s been the voice of Gene Belcher on Bob’s Burgers for 15 years and 300-ish episodes. He continues to perform weirdly wonderful stand-up as well: You can watch his latest special, Here Comes the Whimsy, for free on YouTube, but it’s also worth checking out prettygoodfriends.com, where you can purchase the special and some truly unique merchandise to go along with it.

It’s no surprise that this conversation between Mirman and Hitchcock got a little weird and rangy: Prepare yourself for a fun and lengthy diversion about which animals are most likely to kidnap you, among other things. Enjoy.

Thanks for listening to the Talkhouse Podcast, and thanks to Eugene Mirman and Robyn Hitchcock for chatting. If you liked what you heard, please follow Talkhouse on your favorite podcasting platform, and check out all the great stuff at Talkhouse.com. This episode was produced by Myron Kaplan and the Talkhouse theme was composed and performed by the Range. See you next time!

Talkhouse Podcast

Your favorite musicians, filmmakers, and other creative minds one-on-one. No moderator, no script, no typical questions. The Talkhouse Podcast offers unique insights into creative work from all genres and generations. Subscribe now, and explore more illuminating shows on the Talkhouse Podcast Network.

Eugene Mirman
Eugene Mirman is probably best known as the voice of Eugene Belcher on the animated comedy Bob’s Burgers, but he’s also a veteran of the alt-comedy world with many albums and countless live performances under his belt. He’s the subject of It Started As A Joke, a documentary about the Eugene Mirman Comedy Festival, and his song with Lucy Wainwright Roche, “How Do You Lie To Your Child About Santa,” is now available to stream and as limited-edition vinyl via his label, PGF Records.
Robyn Hitchcock
Robyn Hitchcock is one of England's most enduring contemporary singer/songwriters and live performers. A surrealist poet, talented guitarist, cult artist and musician's musician, Hitchcock is among alternative rock's father figures and is the closest thing the genre has to a Bob Dylan (not coincidentally his biggest musical inspiration). Since founding the art-rock band The Soft Boys in 1976, Robyn has recorded more than 20 albums as well as starred in Storefront Hitchcock an in-concert film recorded in New York and directed by Jonathan Demme. Blending folk and psychedelia with a wry British nihilism, Robyn describes his songs as "paintings you can listen to." His most recent album The Man Upstairs is a bittersweet love letter to a vanishing world. Produced by legendary folk-rock svengali Joe Boyd (Pink Floyd, Nick Drake) the album was critically acclaimed by Mojo, Uncut and The Quietus. (Photo credit: Laura Partain)

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