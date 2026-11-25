Episode Info Season 12

Episode 23

Welcome back to Transmissions, your weekly interview podcast from Aquarium Drunkard with host Jason P. Woodbury. This week on the show, we’re presenting the penultimate episode of our 12th season. And we’ve saved a tremendous talk for this second to last installment: our guest is singer/songwriter Beth Orton.

In the mid-’90s, she emerged as a purveyor of electronic folk, working with artists like William Orbit, The Chemical Brothers, and Four Tet. Her latest is The Ground Above. Reviewing it for Aquarium Drunkard, Kyle Lemmon described it as “a free-flowing mixture of electronic funk, spirit walking jazz, and ambient folk.”

We first hosted Orton on Aquarium Drunkard in 2016, after the release of her album Kidsticks. This interview offers a long overdue reunion, and in it we discuss her new album, the influence of her past collaborator Terry Callier, parenthood, and collaborators like her husband, Sam Amidon, plus bassist Shahzad Ismaily, and drummer Tom Skinner, known for his work with the Radiohead spin-off The Smile.

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