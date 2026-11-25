Writer, podcaster, and friend Joel Golby returns to chat with us from his home in London about juicy puffer jackets, previous HLG guest Philipp Plein's new reality show, the first day of the year you turn the heater on being upon us, Joel explains the beloved TV series Peep Show to us, how Nigella eats on Bake Off, the Geldof girls of yore, when a writer tells themself they're a writer in order to write, his pharmaceutical productivity stack and high-octane flavored nicotine toothpicks, Joel revealing he only recently learned how to "inhale" smokables, teaching non-gamers about GTA VI and how Chris relates it to parlour and card games, and some great British pub trivia.

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