1999's Bringing Out the Dead feels like the end of something for Scorsese. His last smallish movie before the massive epics that would define the later part of his career. His last gritty, contemporary New York City movie. His last collaboration with Paul Schrader. And, believe it or not - the last film ever released on Laser Disc! Alex Ross Perry joins us again to talk about this undersung gem from Marty's filmography, and he comes prepared with his own dossier of primary sources (the aforementioned Mr. Paul Schrader). Plus, you can expect some Arquette family discussion, an Avengers: Doomsday heat check, and an incredible anecdote about Alex's time at Scorsese's alma mater NYU.

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