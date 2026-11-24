My guest today is actor, comedian and writer Anna Konkle, whose excellent memoir The Sane One cameout earlier this year.

If you know Konkle from anything, it’s almost certainly Pen15, the TV show she co-created and co-starred in with Maya Erskine, in which the thirtysomething pair played awkward 12-year-old best friends navigating the perils of middle-school life, acting opposite real tweens.

Konkle and Erskine mined their own respective adolescences to create an inspired comedy that was hilarious and painful in equal measure, and rightly became a cultural phenomenon.

Straight after Konkle finished the second and final season of Pen15, she began writing The Sane One, which looks at her life through the lens of childhood trauma and the shadow it has cast over her adulthood.

Though there are moments of humor, The Sane One is not one of those light comedic memoirs. Instead, the book is emotionally incredibly acute and insightful, as Konkle details her mother’s mental health issues and her complex relationship with her father, from whom she was estranged for five years, reconciling only shortly before his death. The book also shows the extensive work Konkle has done on herself to process the pain of the past and find empathy for the people in her life, with that growth best exemplified by a remarkable letter she wrote to her father.

My conversation with Konkle was beset by some technical issues, but if anything it kinda bonded us as we talked about such diverse topics as: why each of us tells white lies, her (sometimes reckless) quest for adventure in the Himalayas, how to navigate eating alone, re-evaluating her childhood after watching an old home movie, how Pen15 was essentially a $20 million therapy session, why Al-Anon needs to get the Raya treatment, and much more.

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The Sane Out is now wherever you get your books, and it’s terrific. I’ll give a special recommendation to the audiobook, and if you haven’t seen Pen15, you should go check it out ASAP.

This episode was produced by Myron Kaplan and our new theme music is “Partly Cloudy Days” by Oscar Louis.

Oscar Louis’s band Nowhere Else to Be has their debut album dropping December 4 – go follow them now!

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Next week, my guest is musician Mary Lattimore …