Benjamin Kemper is a writer and editor based in Madrid. Formerly a senior editor at Saveur, he specializes in the foodways of Spain and the Caucasus and is the coauthor of Georgia: The Cookbook , a lush culinary journey through the country of Georgia told through essays, cultural commentary, and showstopping recipes from noted chef Meriko Gubeladze. Ben is not Georgian, but he fell in love with the country, visiting it over 25 times to make this book, and today on the show, we go deep on the research and experiences that made it possible.

Also on the show Matt has a great conversation with AJ Ayers, author of the terrific new book, Creative Money . We talk about how to balance your restaurant budget, and take a close look at why we spend the way we spend. AJ and Matt have a shared love for Palm Springs and they go over some of their favorite spots there too.

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