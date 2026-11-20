Ryan Schreiber is the founder of the music website Pitchfork. His new book, Weird Era, is out soon. We chat with him from his home in New York about Timothée Chalamet eating an Italian sandwich, Ryan Adams' age-gap relationship revealed, a turnt evening with Paul Smith the night before, '90s indie radio, the backstory on Pitchfork's decimal-point rating system, the battle between long- and short-form writing, going over to his friend's house to use the internet in 1993, our pals at Popcast under fire for their thoughts on hip-hop and who should review what, when Pitchfork started talking about Taylor Swift, whether coming out later in life made him appreciate Lana Del Rey more, whether he sold to Condé Nast at the right time, and his thoughts on how the future of paywalled media will shape out.

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