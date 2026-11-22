Actor Martin Starr has brought to life some of TV’s most iconic characters: Bill Haverchuck on Freaks and Geeks, Bertram Gilfoyle on Silicon Valley, our favorite cater-waiter on Party Down. Off-screen, he keeps a candy cupboard sorted by country and ingredient list, and now he runs the gummy company Sweet Stash with jazz-playing twins Ezra and Adeev Potash. We talk about his very exciting brand, engineering peach fuzz into a gummy, and that famous grilled cheese scene in Freaks and Geeks.

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