What does a literary manager actually do? What makes a screenwriter worth signing? And how do you know when you're ready for representation in the first place?

This week on The Screenwriting Life, Lorien sits down with her own literary manager, Jen Au, for a candid, illuminating conversation about one of the most misunderstood relationships in Hollywood: the writer-manager partnership.

Jen pulls back the curtain on what she's looking for when reading a script, the red flags she encounters when meeting prospective clients, and why being a talented writer isn't necessarily enough to secure representation. She discusses the importance of developing a body of work, establishing a consistent writing practice, being receptive to notes, and understanding who you are as a creative professional.

Jen and Lorien also share the hilariously awkward story of how their professional relationship began, explore the difference between writing a pilot as a sample and writing one to sell, and unpack how writers can generate their own opportunities without representation.

In an increasingly challenging Hollywood marketplace, the two discuss the realities of unpaid development, the importance of protecting your creative time, and what it takes to build a financially and emotionally sustainable career as a screenwriter.

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