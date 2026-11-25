Lucas Sin is a chef and culinary educator from Hong Kong based in New York City. He cooked at Michelin-starred kitchens in Hong Kong and New York before cofounding the casual Chinese restaurant brands Junzi Kitchen and Nice Day Chinese, based in New York and Connecticut. You may know him from his videos highlighting Asian restaurants on YouTube, including the Bon Appétit series Street Eats, for which he won a James Beard Media Award. Now he’s releasing a debut cookbook, Cha Chaan Teng , highlighting the iconic recipes of Hong Kong–style cafés, and gearing up to open his own modern cha chaan teng, Lok Kee , here in NYC.

And it’s the return of Three Things, where Aliza and Matt discuss what’s interesting to them in the world of food including stops in New York at S&P Lunch , Ditto , Lei , Acamaya (the New Orleans restaurant in NYC for one night only). Also, in support of the 4-foot sandwich from Court Street Grocers , and Matt really loves Gail Simmons’ new book about not hosting, but being a great guest. Pick up Guesting this holiday party season.

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