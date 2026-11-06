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Corin Tucker of heavens to betsy

By Sheroes

12:00 AM EST on November 6, 2026

Note: this podcast contains explicit content.

Check any list of essential riot grrl bands that were on the forefront of that trailblazing feminist music movement of the early 1990's, and you'll find heavens to betsy namechecked alongside bands like Bratmobile, Bikini Kill, and Team Dresch. Formed in 1991 by Corin Tucker and Tracy Sawyer as a duo, the band released one proper studio album, rose quickly to fame and then disbanded in 1994, giving way to the formation of Corin's next band with Carrie Brownstein, Sleater-Kinney. Now 32 years later, heavens to betsy have reunited for a tour and a newly released compilation, called baby's gone. Corin joins Carmel Holt to discuss the reunion, the current topical resonance of the songs she wrote as a teenager, and the unexpected ways revisiting this project has opened doors for her as a 50-something woman.

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