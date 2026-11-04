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863: Little Fish’s Anna Sonenshein and Niki Vahle on Fundraising, Firing 50,000 Fish Sandwiches, and That $20,000 Fridge

By This Is TASTE

3:00 AM EST on November 4, 2026

Anna Sonenshein and Niki Vahle are the chefs and co-owners of Little Fish in Los Angeles’s emerging Melrose Hill neighborhood. The pair met while cooking at Son of a Gun, turned a COVID-era pop-up fish sandwich into an Instagram sensation, and spent four years raising money to open their amazing restaurant. Anna and Niki join the show to talk about the money topics nobody likes to talk about. That includes cold-DMing restaurant owners to see their books and a $20,000 dry-aging fridge that lets them buy whole yellowtail straight from fishermen. We also talk about Little Fish Cafe’s return to Echo Park.

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The views expressed in this podcast are those of the speakers – not Resy—and do not constitute professional business advice.

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