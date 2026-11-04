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1017. – Yotam Ottolenghi

By How Long Gone

2:59 AM EST on November 4, 2026

Yotam Ottolenghi is one of today's most prolific chefs, restaurateurs, and cookbook writers. His newest book, Simple Too, is out now. We chat with him from his home in London about the New York Marathon, the approaching Christmas season, a pancake disappointment, his children failing to adopt his taste for unique flavors, Yotam trying to convince Chris to take a second look at cottage cheese, what to do with old croissants, resisting the urge to put sumac in Yorkshire pudding, finally getting his side of the pomegranate seed story, British vs. American food safety regulations, how he eats on "show day," cooking as a de-stressor, his ice cream flavors, modern diet paralysis, which foods deliver well and are even better the next day, how you can't copyright a recipe, and we close on Jason's current popcorn seasoning.

instagram.com/ottolenghi

twitter.com/donetodeath

twitter.com/themjeans

howlonggone.com

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