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Transmissions :: Derrick Bang on Vince Guaraldi

By Aquarium Drunkard's Transmissions

2:00 AM EST on November 4, 2026

Episode Info

  • Season12
  • Episode20

Welcome back to Aquarium Drunkard Transmissions with your host Jason P. Woodbury. We've entered the holidays, aka the official "Vince Guaraldi Season." This week on the show, we're digging into the work of Guaraldi with Peanuts historian and author of Vince Guaraldi at the Piano, Derrick Bang. He first published the book in 2012, but in 2024 released an updated edition. We discuss it all: Guaraldi's fascination with the bossa nova sound in the late '50s, his status as a composer who didn't write or read music—writing from a purely melodic standpoint, his work with Brazilian guitarist Bola Sete; his groundbreaking Grace Cathedral Jazz Mass; and of course, his work on the animated Peanuts specials. Plus, we explore that lingering mystery: did Vince Guaraldi ever play with the Grateful Dead? Did they jam?

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