862: Ryan Bartlow of Ernesto’s and Bartolo, Formerly of Alinea, Momofuku, Akelarre, Is Kind of a Living Legend

Ryan Bartlow spent his early twenties walking home from a three-Michelin-star kitchen in San Sebastián to living in a tiny apartment above a Basque tavern to working on the opening crew at Alinea—the kind of dedication to cooking that eventually becomes a book. Now chef-owner of Ernesto’s and Bartolo in New York, Bartlow joins Matt to talk about training at Akelarre, building a family restaurant group with his wife, and the stories behind his first cookbook, Essentially Basque . Ryan is a true living legend, and it was a blast having him in the studio.

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