1019. – Chris & Jason

One-on-one pod today: Chris is in New York, and Jason is home in L.A. We chat about Jyan Isaac bread and fourth-wave bakeries, the “~” symbol, when the arugula is too loud, Russell Brand in hot water, Charlamagne tha God talking a hell of a lot about God lately, the audio quality of some other podcasts, Adam22’s upcoming appearance on The New York Times’ Popcast, Lamar Odom’s five-digit returns from his first week on OnlyFans, the Met Gala’s new theme being announced, what Chris would wear if he were invited, David Schwimmer pushing cashmere just like us, who the new James Bond should be, financial analyst Scott Galloway claiming to have defecated inside his own car (Tesla), and the uptick in slightly AI-altered paparazzi photos.

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