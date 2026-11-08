Casino with Emily Yoshida

It's not just the Bach playing over the title credits - 1995's Casino is Baroque as hell! Mother of Blankies Emily Yoshida returns to the podcast this week to talk about Scorsese's Vegas epic, and we're betting big on this being a great episode. Between Joe Pesci's facelift tape, Robert De Niro's enormous sunglasses, and Sharon Stone's go-for-broke performance, we've got much to discuss this week. Is this Scorsese's greatest use of voiceover narration? Should Ben get into running card cheat scams? Can we put an equal amount of blueberries into every single muffin?

Read about Emily working on Point Break.

Listen to the Girls in Hoodies Finale.

Read about the hook and eye system.

Listen to BC Take AC Episode.

Listen to Bob talk about his performances being turned into memes.

Read about Tupac’s case being closed.

Watch Point Break in 2027. Watch Kennedy on Netflix in May. Watch Shogun Season 2 when it comes out.

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