866: How Fuchsia Dunlop Became a Chinese Food Folk Hero

Fuchsia Dunlop is an English writer and cook who specializes in Chinese cuisine. She’s been researching Chinese culinary culture since the ’90s, when she became one of the first Westerners to train as a chef at the Sichuan Higher Institute of Cuisine (四川高等烹饪学校) in Chengdu. She has authored seven books, including the new cookbook Five Tastes: The Magic of Flavor in a Chinese Kitchen . It’s so special to have Fuchsia in the studio for the first time to share her expertise and what makes this new book so special.

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