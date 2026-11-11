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1020. – Osman Ahmed

By How Long Gone

2:59 AM EST on November 11, 2026

Osman Ahmed is a London-based fashion writer and it-girl. We chat with her from her home about Jensen Huang's honey pot, the Supreme Elliott Smith collaboration, the rise of the pu pu platter and other food trends for the year from The Infatuation, Chris' head being wig-ready if he ever chooses to, losing her luggage in New York and dressing herself in various Halloween looks, fighting to keep 5,000-word pieces alive, the homosexual man's vision for women's clothing being unmatched, Republican trade and "Mar-a-Lago face," billionaires trying to craft "taste," and how she "freaks" an Alo set.

https://www.instagram.com/osman_ahmed

twitter.com/donetodeath

twitter.com/themjeans

howlonggone.com

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