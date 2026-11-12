Skip to Content
Talkhouse home
Talkhouse home
Log In
Podcast

I WANT TO LIVE A PEACEFUL LIFE II

By Emil Amos' Drifter's Sympathy

11:44 AM EST on November 12, 2026

Episode Info

  • Season7
  • Episode60

For the final episode of Season Seven Emil flew out to Colorado to do two Holy Sons shows and drilled out this career-spanning podcast with Jeremy Brashaw, one of the minds behind the Ghost Canyon Fest. Instead of solely focusing on the internal landscape of the artist, this cast also takes the temperature of the culture that surrounded Emil from the mid-nineties up through the 2010's which sheds light on things from a different angle. This creates a window to get into the death of lo-fi music culture (the analog generation), the commercialization of the underground and the gears that set up the conflicted place we're at now concerning "art".

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

Related Stories

Podcast

Ep. 315 | LIVE FROM AUSTIN FILM FESTIVAL: TSL Story Workshop!

The Screenwriting Life
November 12, 2026
Podcast

Tove Lo: Estrus (Primatology with Christine Webb)

Estrus: Sex Signalling in Human ane Non-Human Primates

Sing For Science
November 11, 2026
Podcast

Brian Fallon

Brian Fallon on bus vs. van touring, writing with Brandon Flowers, later-period Ramones, and how he knows when a song is done.

That's How I Remember It
November 11, 2026
Podcast

866: How Fuchsia Dunlop Became a Chinese Food Folk Hero

This Is TASTE
November 11, 2026
Podcast

1020. – Osman Ahmed

How Long Gone
November 11, 2026
Podcast

Transmissions :: Adam Voith

Aquarium Drunkard's Transmissions
November 11, 2026