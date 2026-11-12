I WANT TO LIVE A PEACEFUL LIFE II

Episode Info Season 7

Episode 60

For the final episode of Season Seven Emil flew out to Colorado to do two Holy Sons shows and drilled out this career-spanning podcast with Jeremy Brashaw, one of the minds behind the Ghost Canyon Fest. Instead of solely focusing on the internal landscape of the artist, this cast also takes the temperature of the culture that surrounded Emil from the mid-nineties up through the 2010's which sheds light on things from a different angle. This creates a window to get into the death of lo-fi music culture (the analog generation), the commercialization of the underground and the gears that set up the conflicted place we're at now concerning "art".

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.