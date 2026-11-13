1021. – Rhett Miller

Rhett Miller is a musician, notably as the frontman of Old 97's. He's currently a professor of songwriting at Parsons while still releasing plenty of music. We chat with him from his home upstate about Andy Baraghani's new NYC restaurant Ditto, the PR vs. journalist distraction, the Coachella lineup, what his students think about AI-generated music and what they're writing songs about, him trying to convince his students that he's kind of famous, the effect of Elliott Smith on today's youth, living in L.A. and New York during the two best times of our generation, sharing the stage with Elliott Smith and Fiona Apple, PTA stories, what went down backstage at Beck's Sea Change record release, Dallas' sinister underbelly, having a lot of juice at an early age, when SXSW still mattered to a band, when the A&R guy takes your chick, striking it big in Jeff Tweedy's Chicago, his son asking him what "selling out" meant, and Chris' love of Rhett's first solo record.

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