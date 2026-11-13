This week's guest is an absolute living legend, a nine time Grammy winner, and 32 time nominee across her now 13 albums, to say nothing of her multiple awards and nominations spanning genres of Country, Americana, and Pop, her international recognition and awards, plus honors from the Emmy’s, and Golden Globes, and she’s sold something like 50 million albums worldwide. We are so thrilled to welcome back Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and icon, Sheryl Crow, to talk about her latest entry into her catalog, Pick You Up, and we talk about still being a music nerd, lessons she learned from Dolly, and why music has always been so important to her.

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