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868: Maureen Petrosky Produced for Food Network, Judged Iron Chef America, and Now Spikes Her Hot Cocoa

By This Is TASTE

3:00 AM EST on November 14, 2026

Before Maureen Petrosky was a Today show regular, she was behind the camera at Food Network, styling and producing Good Eats, Emeril Live, and Semi-Homemade Cooking with Sandra Lee. Her new book, Après, is a celebration of spritzes, hot cocoa, and shot skis, no skiing required. Matt talks to Maureen about her career, her interest in alpine drinking, and how she survived a near-fatal incident and got back her sight and her ability to read and write. Maureen is a true inspiration, and I hope you enjoy hearing her story.

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