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1022. – Chris & Jason

By How Long Gone

12:59 AM EST on November 16, 2026

One-on-one pod today: Chris is upstate in New York, and Jason is home in L.A. We chat about Chris' purple electric Escalade loaner, all the ways you can drive in reverse, Rick Rubin being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Gwen Stefani spotted at Gelson's buying cheap olive oil, when the pumpkin pie has too much cardamom, shoppy-shop salesmanship and normcore groceries, the journalist vs. PR Twitter discourse trudges on, how the FAA ground stop affected the DJ community, when it's time to buy the hard LEGOs, and Emma Watson falling on the ground outside the Chateau Marmont signaling a new era of being so back.

twitter.com/donetodeath

twitter.com/themjeans

howlonggone.com

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