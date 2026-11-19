On this week’s Talkhouse Podcast we’ve got two guys whose career paths have wound them around the music industry, but who’ve ended up in interesting places on the periphery: It’s Adam Voith and Jake Longstreth.

For most of his adult life, Adam Voith was a booking agent, working with a roster that would make anybody in that line of work envious: Bon Iver, Vampire Weekend, Mumford and Sons and many more. He retired from that grind recently and refocused his attention on his first love: writing. Not that he ever left it completely: Astute Talkhouse fans may remember that in the early days of the pandemic, we published some of Voith’s short pieces about his younger days in the Christian rock world. Well, he recently expanded those writings into the fantastic Recommended If You Like: A Novel, in which a fictionalized version of himself explores that weird and funny world of the 1990s. If you lived through it like I did, you may recognize real band names and even realer situations. It’s really funny and kind of tender, though as you’ll hear in this conversation, that’s not how Voith originally envisioned the novel. Here's a snippet from the audiobook.

You may know the other half of today’s conversation, Jake Longstreth, as either a talented painter or as the co-host of the very popular Time Crisis podcast with Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig. (Or if you recognize the last name, maybe you know him as the older brother of Dirty Projectors’ David Longstreth.) On Time Crisis, Longstreth has been known to pontificate on his favorite music of the past and present—you can find some of his excellent playlists on Apple Music. He’s an expert in all things Grateful Dead, Ween, and GBV among others.

This lively conversation largely concerns itself with Voith’s book: how much of it comes from real life, the recent punk-style book tour he went on, and why he decided to price the book at zero dollars and zero cents. They also get into what other stuff they’ve been reading: I got a pencil and paper out when they did, and you might want to as well. Enjoy.

Thanks for listening to the Talkhouse Podcast, and thanks to Jake Longstreth and Adam Voith for chatting. If you want to get a copy of Adam’s book, check out littleengines.shop. If you liked what you heard, please follow Talkhouse on your favorite podcasting platform, and check out all the great stuff at Talkhouse.com. This episode was produced by Myron Kaplan, and the Talkhouse theme is composed and performed by the Range. See you next time!