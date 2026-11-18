We're bringing you the first episode of Alison's new podcast, Having People Over! Each week, join Alison as she welcomes a special guest into her kitchen and cooks just for them - and you, of course. Expect excellent cooking advice, honest recommendations, heartfelt banter and, as always, strong opinions.

On this Thanksgiving episode of Having People Over, Alison is making a turkey for two with Bowen Yang. Together, they’ll make Alison’s first ever mac n’ cheese recipe (and Bowen will try to convince her it belongs on the Thanksgiving table). Topics of conversation include freakishly large green beans, Bowen’s love of many hats, and answering your most pressing Thanksgiving questions.

You can head on over to her new feed by searching "Having People Over" on YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts. We hope to see you there! Have a question? (we love your questions!) Give us a call at (347) 762-3838 and we'll get right back to you.

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