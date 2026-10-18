As far back as we can remember, we always wanted to podcast about GOODFELLAS.

No guest this week, folks - just the two friends, Producer Ben, and a Griffin Shinemaster Shinebox. From the iconic needledrops to the thinly sliced garlic (actually a bad way of incorporating garlic into a sauce!), from the famous Copacabana oner to the two dogs looking in opposite directions - we have a LOT to discuss this episode. And, we would like to formally apologize to Lorraine Bracco for not covering a good performance of hers until right now. Karen Hill forever.

Listen to Griffin on Podcast: The Ride discuss the new Fast & Furious Coaster

Watch James Grey discuss his bachelor party

Listen to David discuss Resident Evil (2026) on Critical Darlings

Get Tickets to Blank Check Presents: The Garbage Pail Kids Movie on Sun, Oct 25, 7:30pm at the Refocus Film Festival in Iowa City

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