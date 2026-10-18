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Goodfellas

By Blank Check with Griffin & David

12:00 AM EDT on October 18, 2026

As far back as we can remember, we always wanted to podcast about GOODFELLAS.

No guest this week, folks - just the two friends, Producer Ben, and a Griffin Shinemaster Shinebox. From the iconic needledrops to the thinly sliced garlic (actually a bad way of incorporating garlic into a sauce!), from the famous Copacabana oner to the two dogs looking in opposite directions - we have a LOT to discuss this episode. And, we would like to formally apologize to Lorraine Bracco for not covering a good performance of hers until right now. Karen Hill forever.

Listen to Griffin on Podcast: The Ride discuss the new Fast & Furious Coaster

Watch James Grey discuss his bachelor party

Listen to David discuss Resident Evil (2026) on Critical Darlings

Get Tickets to Blank Check Presents: The Garbage Pail Kids Movie on Sun, Oct 25, 7:30pm at the Refocus Film Festival in Iowa City

Sign up for Check Book, the Blank Check newsletter featuring even more “real nerdy shit” to feed your pop culture obsession. Dossier excerpts, film biz AND burger reports, and even more exclusive content you won’t want to miss out on.

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