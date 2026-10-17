854: Adam Weisblatt Wrote the Restaurant Industry’s Realest Owner’s Manual

Adam Weisblatt has opened seven restaurants with Last Word Hospitality, the LA group behind Hermon’s, Barra Santos, and Rasarumah. His terrific new book, ⁠For the Love of Restaurants⁠, colorfully traces the arc of building a restaurant—from location scouting, lease negotiations, financing, hiring, and opening night—through the story of the group’s first and smallest restaurant, Found Oyster. Adam joins the show to talk about why he wrote the industry playbook he wishes someone had handed him, and why sharing hard-earned knowledge is good for operators and restaurant fans alike.

Also on the show, Matt talks about some recent restaurant visits in Los Angeles, including stops at ⁠ Rustic Canyon ⁠, ⁠ Mírate ⁠, ⁠ Soban ⁠, and ⁠ Little Fish ⁠.

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