1009. – Samuel Hine

Sam Hine, formerly at GQ and now the senior men’s style editor at New York Magazine, returns to chat with us from his office about heather gray sweatpants, a pill popper on Jason's flight home from Mexico, the power of Jeremy Allen White's new haircut, a recent meal at New York restaurant Ha's Đặc Biệt, his recent cover story featuring a bathhouse full of it-men, photographer Ryan McGinley's sleep schedule, sharing a suitcase with your spouse, the Timeshifter app for our world travelers, his upcoming wedding plans, AI vows, the F&B program at his new offices, a bean sandwich, and Matthew Schneier giving Borgo the top spot on his list of New York's best restaurants.

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