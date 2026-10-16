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1009. – Samuel Hine

By How Long Gone

2:59 AM EDT on October 16, 2026

Sam Hine, formerly at GQ and now the senior men’s style editor at New York Magazine, returns to chat with us from his office about heather gray sweatpants, a pill popper on Jason's flight home from Mexico, the power of Jeremy Allen White's new haircut, a recent meal at New York restaurant Ha's Đặc Biệt, his recent cover story featuring a bathhouse full of it-men, photographer Ryan McGinley's sleep schedule, sharing a suitcase with your spouse, the Timeshifter app for our world travelers, his upcoming wedding plans, AI vows, the F&B program at his new offices, a bean sandwich, and Matthew Schneier giving Borgo the top spot on his list of New York's best restaurants.

instagram.com/samuelhine

twitter.com/donetodeath

twitter.com/themjeans

howlonggone.com

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