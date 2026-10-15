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Cain Culto: a plague, a pestilence (Psychiatry with Dr. Jack Drescher)

By Sing For Science

12:00 AM EDT on October 15, 2026

Musician  ⁨@cainculto⁩  and Columbia University clinical professor of psychiatry Dr. Jack Drescher join Sing for Science to examine the evidence against conversion therapy.

Cain discusses his Latin American and Appalachian roots, his journey from Christian rock to queer self-expression, and his experience with conversion therapy. Dr. Drescher explores psychiatry’s history of pathologizing homosexuality, the activism that helped change it, and the evidence against efforts to change sexual orientation. A conversation about faith, identity, and what happens when the promise of healing becomes a source of harm.

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https://www.singforscience.org/Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/sing-for-science/id1535070210Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2xXs2PTc16TYY34FTgpbIY?si=ac55ac8510c54befYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@UC5IsH4kGa8B2UlAmaeuULYw X: https://x.com/singforscienceInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/singforscienceFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/singforscienceLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sing-for-science

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