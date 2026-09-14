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837: Caper’s Dana Brown Thinks AI Can’t Touch Food, Eater Lost the Plot, and There’s a New McNally Worth Betting On

By This Is TASTE

3:00 AM EDT on September 14, 2026

It’s the return of Food Writers Talking About Food Writing. Every couple of weeks, Matt invites a journalist to talk about some favorite recent food writing as well as their thoughts on the industry as a whole. Dana Brown was a fixture of Vanity Fair’s Oscar-party machine and Graydon Carter’s inner circle for more than two decades before writing it all down in his memoir, Dilettante. He returns to the studio with a new job: editor in chief of Caper, the scoop-driven media start-up applying a Puck-style power-and-money lens to restaurants, chefs, and the food business. In this episode, we talk about economics at The Grill, the Keith McNally legacy, and what’s good in the world of Caper.

Featured on this episode:

McNally Family Values [Caper]

Where Did the Italians of Carroll Gardens Go? [Curbed]

How Eater Lost Its Bite [Caper]

⁠There Is a Misconception that The Grill Is Absurdly Expensive⁠ [Feed Me] 

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