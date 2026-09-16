Transmissions :: James Austin Johnson

Note: this podcast contains explicit content.

Episode Info Season 12

Episode 13

Welcome back to Aquarium Drunkard Transmissions with Jason P. Woodbury. This week on the show, comedian James Austin Johnson joins us to dive into the music nerd obsessions of his new comedy special, He'll Yeah.

You've likely seen JAJ on the TV. He's known for portraying Donald Trump, Joe Biden, and occasionally, Bob Dylan, on SNL. But He’ll Yeah’s vignettes and on-stage footage find Johnson creating a more "indie rock" styled special—something deeply specific to his own life and interests. In other words, if you're coming for Donald Trump impressions, you're out of luck. But if you're one of the, to quote the special, "seven other people who know who David Fricke is," it's tailor-made for you.

That signature blend of the genuine and the goofy is also on display in Johnson's music work. If you search him on your streaming service of choice, you’ll find some great Bob Dylan covers. Obviously, Johnson is a great impressionist, but he’s not so much aping Bob's signature vocal styles with these songs as much as he is genuinely inhabiting them.

It all lands somewhere between earnest sincerity and all-out goofs—as does this conversation. We want to thank our Talkhouse compatriots The Jokermen for connecting us after I listened to their great talk with James. Do support them on Patreon, they are in the midst of their new Leonard Cohen series.

James Austin Johnson’s He’ll Yeah is currently available exclusively on Gorilla Comedy+ before launching on 800 Pound Gorilla’s YouTube channel on September 22.

So press play and dive in as Johnson talks his comedy, dig into the filmography of Wes Anderson, and reveal what he said to Scarlett Johansson when he met her, is James Austin Johnson on Aquarium Drunkard Transmissions.